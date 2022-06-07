A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Valeo Siemens Eautomotive annonce avoir dépassé son objectif de prises de commandes pour des technologies d’électrification haute tension

7 juin (Reuters) - Valeo:

* VALEO SIEMENS EAUTOMOTIVE ANNONCE AVOIR D'ORES ET DÉJÀ DÉPASSÉ L'OBJECTIF DE PLUS DE 4 MDSEUR DE PRISES DE COMMANDES POUR DES TECHNOLOGIES D'ÉLECTRIFICATION HAUTE TENSION, POUR LA PÉRIODE 2021-2022

* CELA REPRÉSENTE UNE AVANCE DE PLUS DE SEPT MOIS PAR RAPPORT À LA FEUILLE DE ROUTE ANNONCÉE

