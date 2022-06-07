Valeo Siemens Eautomotive annonce avoir dépassé son objectif de prises de commandes pour des technologies d’électrification haute tension
Valeo Siemens Eautomotive annonce avoir dépassé son objectif de prises de commandes pour des technologies d’électrification haute tension
7 juin (Reuters) - Valeo:
* VALEO SIEMENS EAUTOMOTIVE ANNONCE AVOIR D'ORES ET DÉJÀ DÉPASSÉ L'OBJECTIF DE PLUS DE 4 MDSEUR DE PRISES DE COMMANDES POUR DES TECHNOLOGIES D'ÉLECTRIFICATION HAUTE TENSION, POUR LA PÉRIODE 2021-2022
* CELA REPRÉSENTE UNE AVANCE DE PLUS DE SEPT MOIS PAR RAPPORT À LA FEUILLE DE ROUTE ANNONCÉE
