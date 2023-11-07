Rubis affiche un CA au T3 en baisse de 22%
Publié le 07/11/2023 à 17h55
7 novembre (Reuters) - Rubis SCA:
* LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU GROUPE POUR LE T3 2023 RESSORT À 1.596 MEUR , EN BAISSE DE 22 % PAR RAPPORT AU T3 2022
* PERSPECTIVES: CONFIRMATION DES OBJECTIFS POUR L'EXERCICE 2023
* AUGMENTATION DE 2 % DE LA MARGE BRUTE AU T3 DE RETAIL ET MARKETING À 191 MEUR
* LA MARGE BRUTE AU T3 DE SUPPORT ET SERVICES AUGMENTE DE 39%, À 38 MEUR HORS SARA Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)
