Rubis affiche un CA au T3 en baisse de 22%

Rubis affiche un CA au T3 en baisse de 22%













7 novembre (Reuters) - Rubis SCA: * LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU GROUPE POUR LE T3 2023 RESSORT À 1.596 MEUR , EN BAISSE DE 22 % PAR RAPPORT AU T3 2022 * PERSPECTIVES: CONFIRMATION DES OBJECTIFS POUR L'EXERCICE 2023 * AUGMENTATION DE 2 % DE LA MARGE BRUTE AU T3 DE RETAIL ET MARKETING À 191 MEUR * LA MARGE BRUTE AU T3 DE SUPPORT ET SERVICES AUGMENTE DE 39%, À 38 MEUR HORS SARA Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)