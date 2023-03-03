A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Accueil
Actualités
Reuters
Consultation

PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape (prosecution office)

PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape (prosecution office)
PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape (prosecution office)
Crédit photo © Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Paris St Germain right back Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from the Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, firmly denied the allegation, according to his lawyer. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The Nanterre prosecution office said Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

The news comes at a crucial moment for PSG, five days ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich in which Hakimi is expected to play, having recovered from a muscle injury.

"The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern," PSG coach Christophe Galtier told a news conference on Friday. He declined to comment on the investigation.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Layli Foroudi;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Toby Davis)

Reuters

©2023 Thomson Reuters, all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

Nombre de caractères autorisés : 500

Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous

Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !

Publicité Publicité