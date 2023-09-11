A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Plus de 2.000 morts dans les inondations en Libye

BENGHAZI, Libye, 11 septembre (Reuters) - Les inondations en Libye provoquées par la tempête Daniel ont fait plus de 2.000 morts, a déclaré lundi le chef de l'exécutif contrôlant l'est du pays.

"Les disparus se comptent par milliers et les morts sont plus de 2.000", a dit Oussama Hamad dans une interview téléphonique avec la chaîne de télévision locale Al Massar.

Il n'a pas précisé d'où il tenait ce bilan. (Ayman al-Warfali à Benghazi, rédigé par Angus McDowall, version française Bertrand Boucey)

