Maisons du Monde : Les ventes au T4 affichent une baisse à 329,6 ME

25 janvier (Reuters) - Maisons du Monde SA: * ACTIVITE DU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE ET DE L'ANNEE 2023 * VENTES DU GROUPE : T4 À 329,6 MEUR (-7,9% VERSUS T4 22), ANNÉE À 1 125,4 MEUR (-9,3% VERSUS 2022) * GUIDANCE AJUSTÉE 2023 CONFIRMÉE POUR L'EBIT ET LE FCF * GMV DU GROUPE : T4 À 367,9 MEUR (-5,5% VERSUS T4 22), ANNÉE À 1 263,9 MEUR (-5,5% VERSUS 2022) Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Gdansk Newsroom)