Le CA consolidé D’APRR hors construction s’établit à 2,31 MdsE à fin septembre
Publié le 19/10/2023 à 21h22
19 octobre (Reuters) - Eiffage SA:
* LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES CONSOLIDÉ D'APRR HORS CONSTRUCTION S'ÉTABLIT À 2 310,7 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2023, CONTRE 2 150,9 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2022
* AU 30 SEPTEMBRE, TRAFIC TOTAL, EN NOMBRE DE KILOMÈTRES PARCOURUS, EN HAUSSE DE 2,4 % EN COMPARAISON AVEC L'ANNÉE PRÉCÉDENTE
* LE TRAFIC DES VÉHICULES LÉGERS CROÎT DE 2,7 % SUR 9 MOIS, CELUI DES POIDS LOURDS DE 0,5 % Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)
