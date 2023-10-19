Le CA consolidé D’APRR hors construction s’établit à 2,31 MdsE à fin septembre

Le CA consolidé D’APRR hors construction s’établit à 2,31 MdsE à fin septembre













19 octobre (Reuters) - Eiffage SA: * LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES CONSOLIDÉ D'APRR HORS CONSTRUCTION S'ÉTABLIT À 2 310,7 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2023, CONTRE 2 150,9 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2022 * AU 30 SEPTEMBRE, TRAFIC TOTAL, EN NOMBRE DE KILOMÈTRES PARCOURUS, EN HAUSSE DE 2,4 % EN COMPARAISON AVEC L'ANNÉE PRÉCÉDENTE * LE TRAFIC DES VÉHICULES LÉGERS CROÎT DE 2,7 % SUR 9 MOIS, CELUI DES POIDS LOURDS DE 0,5 % Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)