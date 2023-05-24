L'Etat français a demandé la conversion de 130,7 millions Oceanes EDF

L'Etat français a demandé la conversion de 130,7 millions Oceanes EDF













24 mai (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA: * CONVERSION D'OCEANES EDF À ÉCHEANCE 2024 * L'ÉTAT A DEMANDÉ LA CONVERSION DE 130 784 645 OCEANES EDF EN ACTIONS. * CETTE CONVERSION SE TRADUIT PAR L'ÉMISSION DE 168 581 407 ACTIONS NOUVELLES ET ABOUTIT À UNE AUGMENTATION DU CAPITAL POUR UN MONTANT NOMINAL TOTAL DE 84 290 703,50 EUROS * CETTE CONVERSION PERMET UNE RÉDUCTION DE LA DETTE OBLIGATAIRE POUR UN MONTANT DE 1 429 476 169, 85 EUROS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Paris)