L'Etat français a demandé la conversion de 130,7 millions Oceanes EDF
Publié le 24/05/2023 à 23h50
24 mai (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA:
* CONVERSION D'OCEANES EDF À ÉCHEANCE 2024
* L'ÉTAT A DEMANDÉ LA CONVERSION DE 130 784 645 OCEANES EDF EN ACTIONS.
* CETTE CONVERSION SE TRADUIT PAR L'ÉMISSION DE 168 581 407 ACTIONS NOUVELLES ET ABOUTIT À UNE AUGMENTATION DU CAPITAL POUR UN MONTANT NOMINAL TOTAL DE 84 290 703,50 EUROS
* CETTE CONVERSION PERMET UNE RÉDUCTION DE LA DETTE OBLIGATAIRE POUR UN MONTANT DE 1 429 476 169, 85 EUROS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Paris)
©2023 Thomson Reuters,
all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters
or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution
of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited
without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not
be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance
thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its
affiliated companies.
Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !