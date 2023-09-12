Interparfums publie un CA en hausse au S1 à 396,1 ME

12 septembre (Reuters) - Interparfums SA: * CA NET DU S1 EUR 396,1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 318,7 MILLION IL Y A UN AN * S1 BÉNÉFICE NET EUR 77,6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54,2 MILLION IL Y A UN AN * S1 BÉNÉFICE D'EXPLOITATION EUR 102,2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71,8 MILLION IL Y A UN AN * PERSPECTIVES 2023 CONFIRMÉES * PDG "NOTRE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE DEVRAIT ATTEINDRE 18% À 19% POUR L'ENSEMBLE DE L'ANNÉE" Texte original: https://tinyurl.com/ywok8wbs Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)