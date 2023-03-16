A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Accueil
Actualités
Reuters
Consultation

France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday the discovery of a "thermal fatigue" default at one of EDF nuclear plants required further analysis.
The watchdog had earlier this month ordered the power giant to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.

It said the group's the revised strategy would make it possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the repaired welds identified as priorities.

However it added that it would pursue its dialogue with the company to ensure the envisaged schedule is appropriate. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi Editing by GV De Clercq)

Reuters

©2023 Thomson Reuters, all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

Nombre de caractères autorisés : 500

Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous

Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !

Publicité Publicité