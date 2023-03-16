France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday the discovery of a "thermal fatigue" default at one of EDF nuclear plants required further analysis.

The watchdog had earlier this month ordered the power giant to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.

It said the group's the revised strategy would make it possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the repaired welds identified as priorities.

However it added that it would pursue its dialogue with the company to ensure the envisaged schedule is appropriate.