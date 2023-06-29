Engie signe un accord avec Bruxelles sur la prolongation de deux réacteurs et ses obligations liées aux déchets nucléaires

29 juin (Reuters) - Engie SA: * ENGIE SIGNE UN ACCORD AVEC LE GOUVERNEMENT BELGE SUR LA PROLONGATION DES RÉACTEURS NUCLÉAIRES TIHANGE 3 ET DOEL 4 ET SUR L'ENSEMBLE DES OBLIGATIONS LIÉES AUX DÉCHETS NUCLÉAIRES * GRÂCE AU TRANSFERT DE L'ENSEMBLE DES OBLIGATIONS LIÉES AUX DÉCHETS NUCLÉAIRES AU GOUVERNEMENT BELGE, LE GROUPE ENGIE NE SERA PLUS EXPOSÉ À L'ÉVOLUTION DES COÛTS FUTURS LIÉS AU TRAITEMENT DES DÉCHETS * LE GROUPE CONSTATERA UNE CHARGE EN RÉSULTAT NON RÉCURRENT DE L'EXERCICE DE L'ORDRE DE 4,5 MILLIARDS D'EUROS AVANT IMPÔTS