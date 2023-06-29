A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Accueil
Actualités
Reuters
Consultation

Engie signe un accord avec Bruxelles sur la prolongation de deux réacteurs et ses obligations liées aux déchets nucléaires

Engie signe un accord avec Bruxelles sur la prolongation de deux réacteurs et ses obligations liées aux déchets nucléaires

29 juin (Reuters) - Engie SA:

* ENGIE SIGNE UN ACCORD AVEC LE GOUVERNEMENT BELGE SUR LA PROLONGATION DES RÉACTEURS NUCLÉAIRES TIHANGE 3 ET DOEL 4 ET SUR L'ENSEMBLE DES OBLIGATIONS LIÉES AUX DÉCHETS NUCLÉAIRES

* GRÂCE AU TRANSFERT DE L'ENSEMBLE DES OBLIGATIONS LIÉES AUX DÉCHETS NUCLÉAIRES AU GOUVERNEMENT BELGE, LE GROUPE ENGIE NE SERA PLUS EXPOSÉ À L'ÉVOLUTION DES COÛTS FUTURS LIÉS AU TRAITEMENT DES DÉCHETS

* LE GROUPE CONSTATERA UNE CHARGE EN RÉSULTAT NON RÉCURRENT DE L'EXERCICE DE L'ORDRE DE 4,5 MILLIARDS D'EUROS AVANT IMPÔTS Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Gdansk Newsroom)

Reuters

©2023 Thomson Reuters, all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

Nombre de caractères autorisés : 500

Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous

Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !

Publicité