Carmat : première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark
(Reuters) - Carmat a annoncé lundi avoir réalisé la première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark.
Cette implantation marque la reprise du recrutement dans l'étude pivot et porte le nombre total de patients à 13, précise le groupe français dans un communiqué.
