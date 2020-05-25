A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Carmat : première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark

Crédit photo © Reuters

(Reuters) - Carmat a annoncé lundi avoir réalisé la première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark.

Cette implantation marque la reprise du recrutement dans l'étude pivot et porte le nombre total de patients à 13, précise le groupe français dans un communiqué.

(Rédaction de Paris)


