Bouygues Telecom signe un partenariat avec Ericsson portant sur la 5G

17 juin (Reuters) - Bouygues SA:
* BOUYGUES TELECOM SIGNE UN PARTENARIAT STRATÉGIQUE AVEC ERICSSON POUR LA 5G STAND ALONE, LES RÉSEAUX 5G PRIVÉS DÉDIÉS AUX ENTREPRISES
* BOUYGUES TELECOM COMMERCIALISERA LA SOLUTION DE RÉSEAU PRIVÉ DÉDIÉ D'ERICSSON À COMPTER DU S2 2022
* BOUYGUES TELECOM PROPOSERA DE NOUVELLES SOLUTIONS DE RÉSEAUX PRIVÉS MOBILES À PARTIR DE 2023 : CRÉATION D'UN RÉSEAU MOBILE VIRTUEL, DÉPLOIEMENT D'UN RÉSEAU MOBILE HYBRIDE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)
