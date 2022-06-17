A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Bouygues Telecom signe un partenariat avec Ericsson portant sur la 5G

17 juin (Reuters) - Bouygues SA:

* BOUYGUES TELECOM SIGNE UN PARTENARIAT STRATÉGIQUE AVEC ERICSSON POUR LA 5G STAND ALONE, LES RÉSEAUX 5G PRIVÉS DÉDIÉS AUX ENTREPRISES

* BOUYGUES TELECOM COMMERCIALISERA LA SOLUTION DE RÉSEAU PRIVÉ DÉDIÉ D'ERICSSON À COMPTER DU S2 2022

* BOUYGUES TELECOM PROPOSERA DE NOUVELLES SOLUTIONS DE RÉSEAUX PRIVÉS MOBILES À PARTIR DE 2023 : CRÉATION D'UN RÉSEAU MOBILE VIRTUEL, DÉPLOIEMENT D'UN RÉSEAU MOBILE HYBRIDE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)

