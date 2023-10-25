BIC confirme ses perspectives pour 2023 !

25 octobre (Reuters) - Societe BIC SA: * CROISSANCE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU T3 : +7,2 %. MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE À 15,2 % * LA MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE DES 9M S'EST ÉTABLIE À 15,0 % * PERSPECTIVES 2023 CONFIRMÉES * CA EUR 560,3 MLNS AU T3 CONTRE EUR 580,1 MLNS IL Y A UN AN * RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE PAR ACTION AJUSTÉ AU T3 EUR 1,49 CONTRE EUR 1,14 IL Y A UN AN Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)