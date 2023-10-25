BIC confirme ses perspectives pour 2023 !
Publié le 25/10/2023 à 19h33
25 octobre (Reuters) - Societe BIC SA:
* CROISSANCE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU T3 : +7,2 %. MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE À 15,2 %
* LA MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE DES 9M S'EST ÉTABLIE À 15,0 %
* PERSPECTIVES 2023 CONFIRMÉES
* CA EUR 560,3 MLNS AU T3 CONTRE EUR 580,1 MLNS IL Y A UN AN
* RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE PAR ACTION AJUSTÉ AU T3 EUR 1,49 CONTRE EUR 1,14 IL Y A UN AN Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)
©2023 Thomson Reuters,
all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters
or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution
of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited
without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not
be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance
thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its
affiliated companies.