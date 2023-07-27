Arcelormittal affiche un Ebitda en baisse à 2,61 mds au T2

27 juillet (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA: * CA AU T2 À $ 18,61 MDS CONTRE $ 22,14 MDS L'AN DERNIER * EBITDA AU T2 À $ 2,61 MDS CONTRE $ 5,16 MDS * PERSPECTIVES: PRÉVOIT QUE LA CONSOMMATION APPARENTE MONDIALE D'ACIER (" ASC ") HORS CHINE AUGMENTERA DE +1,0 % À 2,0 % (ESTIMATION PRÉCÉDENTE DE +2,0 % À +3,0 %) EN 2023 PAR RAPPORT À 2022 * RÉSULTAT NET AU T2 $ 2,96 MDS CONTRE $8,05 MDS L'AN DERNIER Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)