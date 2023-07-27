Arcelormittal affiche un Ebitda en baisse à 2,61 mds au T2
Publié le 27/07/2023 à 07h23
27 juillet (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA:
* CA AU T2 À $ 18,61 MDS CONTRE $ 22,14 MDS L'AN DERNIER
* EBITDA AU T2 À $ 2,61 MDS CONTRE $ 5,16 MDS
* PERSPECTIVES: PRÉVOIT QUE LA CONSOMMATION APPARENTE MONDIALE D'ACIER (" ASC ") HORS CHINE AUGMENTERA DE +1,0 % À 2,0 % (ESTIMATION PRÉCÉDENTE DE +2,0 % À +3,0 %) EN 2023 PAR RAPPORT À 2022
* RÉSULTAT NET AU T2 $ 2,96 MDS CONTRE $8,05 MDS L'AN DERNIER Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Rédaction de Gdansk)
©2023 Thomson Reuters,
all rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters
or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution
of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited
without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not
be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance
thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its
affiliated companies.