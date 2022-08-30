A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Emova à Buenos Aires

30 août (Reuters) - Alstom SA:

* ALSTOM SIGNE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE RAMES AVEC EMOVA

* A REMPORTÉ UN CONTRAT POUR LA MAINTENANCE DE CINQ RAMES COMPOSÉES DE CINQ VOITURES CHACUNE AUPRÈS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ EMOVA, CONCESSIONNAIRE DU RÉSEAU DE MÉTRO DE BUENOS AIRES

* LES TRAVAUX D'ENTRETIEN COMMENCERONT IMMÉDIATEMENT POUR UNE PÉRIODE D'ENVIRON 19 MOIS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Bureau de Gdansk)

©2022 Reuters

