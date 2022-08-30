Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Emova à Buenos Aires
30 août (Reuters) - Alstom SA:
* ALSTOM SIGNE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE RAMES AVEC EMOVA
* A REMPORTÉ UN CONTRAT POUR LA MAINTENANCE DE CINQ RAMES COMPOSÉES DE CINQ VOITURES CHACUNE AUPRÈS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ EMOVA, CONCESSIONNAIRE DU RÉSEAU DE MÉTRO DE BUENOS AIRES
* LES TRAVAUX D'ENTRETIEN COMMENCERONT IMMÉDIATEMENT POUR UNE PÉRIODE D'ENVIRON 19 MOIS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Bureau de Gdansk)
