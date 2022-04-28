Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Alpha Trains
Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Alpha Trains
28 avril (Reuters) - Alstom SA:
* ALSTOM REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE 70 LOCOMOTIVES AUPRÈS DU GROUPE ALPHA TRAINS
* CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE 8 ANS POUR LES SITES SERVICES DE ROTTERDAM ET BRUGES AINSI QUE LE DÉPÔT D'ANVERS Texte original https://bit.ly/3ETOqj9 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Gdansk Newsroom)
