Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Alpha Trains

28 avril (Reuters) - Alstom SA:

* ALSTOM REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE 70 LOCOMOTIVES AUPRÈS DU GROUPE ALPHA TRAINS

* CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE 8 ANS POUR LES SITES SERVICES DE ROTTERDAM ET BRUGES AINSI QUE LE DÉPÔT D'ANVERS Texte original https://bit.ly/3ETOqj9 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur (Gdansk Newsroom)

