Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
Europe :
- Production industrielle européenne. (11h00)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- APERAM : Détachement solde dividendes
- Innate Pharma : Réunion d'analystes trimestrielle
- Innate Pharma : Chiffre d'affaires 3ème trimestre
- MyHotelMatch (ex-Foncière Paris Nord) : Publication rapport semestriel
- MyHotelMatch (ex-Foncière Paris Nord) : Résultats du 1er semestre
- OL Groupe : Chiffre d'affaires 1er trimestre
- Plastivaloire - Plastiques du Val de Loire : Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre
- Touax : Chiffre d'affaires 3ème trimestre
