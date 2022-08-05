Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
France :
- Production industrielle française. (08h45)
- Balance commerciale en France. (08h45)
Etats-Unis :
- Rapport gouvernemental mensuel sur la situation de l'emploi. (14h30)
- Crédit à la consommation. (21h00)
Europe :
- Production industrielle allemande. (08h00)
- Production industrielle espagnole. (09h00)
- Production industrielle italienne. (10h00)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- Axway : Publication rapport semestriel
- Celyad (ex-Cardio 3 Biosciences) : Résultats du 1er semestre
- Claranova : Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre
- Maurel & Prom : Résultats du 1er semestre
- Wavestone (ex-Solucom) : Paiement dividendes
