Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
France :
- Production industrielle en France. (08h45)
- Indice PMI final des services en France. (09h50)
Etats-Unis :
- Rapport gouvernemental mensuel sur la situation de l'emploi. (14h30)
- PMI composite final américain. (15h45)
- Indice PMI final américain des services. (15h45)
- Commandes finales de biens durables. (16h00)
- Commandes industrielles. (16h00)
- Indice ISM des services américains. (16h00)
Europe :
- Indice PMI espagnol final des services. (09h15)
- Indice PMI italien final des services. (09h45)
- Indice PMI allemand final des services. (09h55)
- Indice PMI européen final des services. (10h00)
- Indice PMI européen composite. (10h00)
- Indice PMI britannique final des services. (10h30)
- Ventes européennes de détail. (11h00)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- Grolleau : Introduction en bourse
- Ldlc : Réunion d'analystes semestrielle
- Manutan : Réunion d'analystes annuelle
