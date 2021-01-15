Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
Etats-Unis :
- Ventes de détail. (14h30)
- Indice manufacturier 'Empire State' de la Fed de New York. (14h30)
- Indice des prix à la production. (14h30)
- Production industrielle américaine. (15h15)
- Stocks et ventes des entreprises. (16h00)
- Indice du sentiment des consommateurs américains mesuré par l'Université du Michigan. (16h00)
- Rapport JOLTS concernant les ouvertures de postes. (16h00)
Europe :
- PIB britannique. (08h00)
- Balance commerciale britannique. (08h00)
- Production industrielle britannique. (08h00)
- Balance commerciale européenne. (11h00)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- Atari (ex-Infogrames Entertainment) : Publication rapport semestriel
Etats-Unis :
- Citigroup : Résultats annuels
- JP Morgan Chase : Résultats annuels
- JP Morgan Chase : Réunion d'analystes annuelle
Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !