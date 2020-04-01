Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
France :
- Indice PMI manufacturier final en France. (09h50)
Etats-Unis :
- Rapport d'ADP sur l'emploi privé américain. (14h15)
- Indice PMI manufacturier américain final. (15h45)
- Indice ISM manufacturier. (16h00)
- Dépenses de construction. (16h00)
- Rapport hebdomadaire du Département à l'énergie sur les stocks pétroliers domestiques. (16h30)
Europe :
- PMI manufacturier espagnol. (09h15)
- Indice PMI manufacturier italien. (09h45)
- Indice PMI manufacturier final en Allemagne. (09h55)
- Indice PMI manufacturier final en Europe. (10h00)
- Taux de chômage en Italie. (10h00)
- Indice PMI manufacturier britannique final. (10h30)
- Taux de chômage européen. (11h00)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- 1000mercis : Résultats annuels
- Actia Group : Réunion d'analystes annuelle
- Argan : Chiffre d'affaires 1er trimestre
- Compagnie Lebon : Réunion d'analystes annuelle
- Fermentalg : Résultats annuels
- Groupe Partouche : Assemblée générale annuelle
- LNA Santé : Résultats annuels
- Maurel & Prom : Résultats annuels
- Nextedia : Résultats annuels
- Spir Communication : Publication rapport annuel
- Synergie : Résultats annuels
Etats-Unis :
- Nike : Paiement acompte dividendes
