Agenda : à suivre aujourd'hui sur les marchés financiers
(Boursier.com) — INDICATEURS ECONOMIQUES :
France :
- Indice PMI manufacturier final français. (09h50)
Etats-Unis :
- Indice PMI manufacturier final américain. (15h45)
- Indice ISM manufacturier. (16h00)
- Dépenses de construction. (16h00)
Europe :
- Indice PMI manufacturier espagnol. (09h15)
- Indice PMI manufacturier italien. (09h45)
- Indice PMI manufacturier final allemand. (09h55)
- Indice PMI manufacturier final en Europe. (10h00)
- Indice PMI manufacturier final britannique. (10h30)
PUBLICATIONS DES SOCIETES :
France :
- AwoX : Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre
- Bonduelle : Chiffre d'affaires 2ème trimestre
- Cast : Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre
- Coheris : Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre
- CREDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROV CCI : Résultats annuels
- Credit Agricole Loire Haute Loire : Résultats annuels
Etats-Unis :
- CVS Health : Paiement solde dividendes
- Verizon Communications : Paiement solde dividendes
