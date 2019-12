Cours action Dassault Aviation

Fiche Société Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation is one of the world's leading aeronautics builders. Net sales break down by family of products as follows, business aircraft (51.5%): Falcon range; - military aircraft (48.5%): Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighter aircraft, and nEUROn demonstrator. Export accounts for 77.9% of net sales.

Voir fiche société