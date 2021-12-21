Winfarm : calendrier de communication financière 2022
Winfarm : calendrier de communication financière 2022
(Boursier.com) — Winfarm présente son calendrier de communication financière 2022 :
CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ANNUEL 2021 : 10 février 2022, après bourse.
RESULTATS ANNUELS 2021 : 30 mars 2022, après bourse.
CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 1ER TRIMESTRE 2022 : 12 mai 2022, après bourse.
CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES SEMESTRIEL 2022 : 1er septembre 2022, après bourse.
RESULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2022 : 6 octobre 2022, après bourse.
CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 3ÈME TRIMESTRE 2022 : 10 novembre 2022.
