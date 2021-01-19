Stellantis : l'équipe de pilotage

Stellantis : l'équipe de pilotage









Crédit photo © Stellantis

(Boursier.com) — Dès le 1er jour, Stellantis met en place une gouvernance efficiente avec la nomination de la Top Executive Team en même temps que la mise en place des 9 Comités couvrant la performance et la stratégie de l'ensemble de l'entreprise : Conseil stratégique, Business Review, Comité de Programme Global, Comité Industriel, Comité Allocations, Comité Régions, Comité Marques, Revue de style, Revue de Marque. A cette occasion, Carlos Tavares, CEO de Stellantis, déclare : Cette équipe hautement compétitive, engagée et équilibrée tirera parti de ses compétences combinées et de sa diversité pour piloter Stellantis, afin qu'elle devienne une entreprise de référence .

La gouvernance se constitue comme suit :

Chief Executive Officer : Carlos TAVARES

1) Strategic and performance

- Head of Americas : Mike MANLEY

- Global Corporate Office : Silvia VERNETTI

- Chief Performance Officer : Emmanuel DELAY

- Chief Software Officer : Yves BONNEFONT

- Chief Affiliates Office r: Philippe de ROVIRA.

2) Region Chief Operating Officers

- Enlarged Europe : Maxime PICAT

- North America : Mark STEWART

- South America : Antonio FILOSA

- Middle East & Africa : Samir CHERFAN

- China : Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA

- India and Asia Pacific : Carl SMILEY

- Asean Christophe MUSY

3) Brand Chief Executive Officers

- Global SUV : Jeep Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent

- American Brands : Chrysler - Timothy KUNISKIS Interim ; Dodge -Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent ; RAM- Mike KOVAL

- Core : Citroën - Vincent COBEE ; Fiat & Abarth - Olivier FRANCOIS Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer

- Upper mainstream : Opel & Vauxhall - Michael LOHSCHELLER ;Peugeo t: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent.

- Premium : Alfa Romeo - Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies Referent ; DS - Béatrice FOUCHER ; Lancia - Luca NAPOLITANO

- Luxury : Maserati - Davide GRASSO

- Mobility : Free2Move - Brigitte COURTEHOUX ; Leasys - Giacomo CARELLI

4) Global Function Chief Officers

- Finance : Richard PALMER

- Human Resources & Transformation : Xavier CHEREAU

- General Counsel : Giorgio FOSSATI

- Planning : Olivier BOURGES

- Purchasing & Supply Chain : Michelle WEN

- Manufacturing : Arnaud DEBOEUF

- Design : Ralph GILLES (CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America) ; Jean-Pierre PLOUE (ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL)

- Engineering : Harald WESTER ; Deputy - Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project engineering ; Deputy : Nicolas MOREL

- CTO: A dééfinir

- Sales & Marketing: Thierry KOSKAS

- Customer Experience :Richard SCHWARZWALD

- Deputy: Jean-Christophe QUEMARD

- Communication & CSR: Bertrand BLAISE