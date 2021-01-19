Stellantis : l'équipe de pilotage
(Boursier.com) — Dès le 1er jour, Stellantis met en place une gouvernance efficiente avec la nomination de la Top Executive Team en même temps que la mise en place des 9 Comités couvrant la performance et la stratégie de l'ensemble de l'entreprise : Conseil stratégique, Business Review, Comité de Programme Global, Comité Industriel, Comité Allocations, Comité Régions, Comité Marques, Revue de style, Revue de Marque. A cette occasion, Carlos Tavares, CEO de Stellantis, déclare :
Cette équipe hautement compétitive, engagée et équilibrée tirera parti de ses compétences combinées et de sa diversité pour piloter Stellantis, afin qu'elle devienne une entreprise de référence.
La gouvernance se constitue comme suit :
Chief Executive Officer : Carlos TAVARES
1) Strategic and performance
- Head of Americas : Mike MANLEY
- Global Corporate Office : Silvia VERNETTI
- Chief Performance Officer : Emmanuel DELAY
- Chief Software Officer : Yves BONNEFONT
- Chief Affiliates Office r: Philippe de ROVIRA.
2) Region Chief Operating Officers
- Enlarged Europe : Maxime PICAT
- North America : Mark STEWART
- South America : Antonio FILOSA
- Middle East & Africa : Samir CHERFAN
- China : Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA
- India and Asia Pacific : Carl SMILEY
- Asean Christophe MUSY
3) Brand Chief Executive Officers
- Global SUV : Jeep Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent
- American Brands : Chrysler - Timothy KUNISKIS Interim ; Dodge -Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent ; RAM- Mike KOVAL
- Core : Citroën - Vincent COBEE ; Fiat & Abarth - Olivier FRANCOIS Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer
- Upper mainstream : Opel & Vauxhall - Michael LOHSCHELLER ;Peugeo t: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent.
- Premium : Alfa Romeo - Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies Referent ; DS - Béatrice FOUCHER ; Lancia - Luca NAPOLITANO
- Luxury : Maserati - Davide GRASSO
- Mobility : Free2Move - Brigitte COURTEHOUX ; Leasys - Giacomo CARELLI
4) Global Function Chief Officers
- Finance : Richard PALMER
- Human Resources & Transformation : Xavier CHEREAU
- General Counsel : Giorgio FOSSATI
- Planning : Olivier BOURGES
- Purchasing & Supply Chain : Michelle WEN
- Manufacturing : Arnaud DEBOEUF
- Design : Ralph GILLES (CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America) ; Jean-Pierre PLOUE (ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL)
- Engineering : Harald WESTER ; Deputy - Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project engineering ; Deputy : Nicolas MOREL
- CTO: A dééfinir
- Sales & Marketing: Thierry KOSKAS
- Customer Experience :Richard SCHWARZWALD
- Deputy: Jean-Christophe QUEMARD
- Communication & CSR: Bertrand BLAISE
