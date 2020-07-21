Somfy : sales for the first half of 2020

(Boursier.com) — Group sales totalled €568.9 million for the first six months of the financial year, a decline of 7.5% (down 7.2% on a like-for-like basis) compared with the same period last year. It recorded an increase of 2.9% over the first quarter (up 2.8% on a like-for-like basis), to €291.3 million, and a fall of 16.4% over the second quarter (down 15.7% on a like-for-like basis), to €277.6 million.