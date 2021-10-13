OSE Immuno : 3 abstracts ont été acceptés pour présentation sous format poster au 36ème congrès annuel du SITC

(Boursier.com) — OSE Immunotherapeutics annonce que trois abstracts ont été acceptés pour présentation sous format poster au 36ème congrès annuel du SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) qui se tiendra à Washington D.C. (et en virtuel) du 10 au 14 novembre 2021. Ces posters présenteront des nouvelles données translationnelles et cliniques de Tedopi (vaccin thérapeutique à base de néo-épitopes) dans le cancer du poumon non à petites cellules et sur les dernières données des programmes précliniques BiCKI -IL-7 (bifonctionnel ciblant PD-1 et IL-7) et CLEC-1 (nouvelle cible de point de contrôle myéloïde "Don't Eat Me").

INFORMATIONS SUR LES PRÉSENTATIONS

-Titre : "Combined exploratory immunophenotyping and transcriptomic tumor analysis in patients treated with OSE2101 vaccine in HLA-A2+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the ATALANTE-1 trial"

Catégorie : Clinical trials completed

Date : 12 - 14 novembre 2021

Lieu : Poster Hall

-Titre : "Long-term anti-tumor preclinical efficacy of an optimized anti-PD-1/IL-7 bifunctional antibody sustaining activation of progenitor stem-like CD8 TILs and disarming Treg suppressive activity"

Catégorie : Immunoconjugates and chimeric molecules

Date : 12 - 14 novembre 2021

Lieu : Poster Hall

-Titre : "Preclinical efficacy of CLEC-1 antagonist as novel myeloid immune checkpoint therapy for oncology"

Catégorie : Checkpoint blockade therapy

Date : 12 - 14 novembre 2021

Lieu : Poster Hall