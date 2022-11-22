Median Technologies : présentations à suivre

(Boursier.com) — Median Technologies (ALMDT) annonce aujourd'hui que la société participera à la plus grande conférence au monde d'imagerie médicale, la conférence annuelle du RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) qui se tiendra à Chicago, Etats-Unis, du 27 novembre au 1er décembre 2022.

La société y fera une présentation industrielle et deux présentations scientifiques.

Présentation industrielle : "Enabling lung cancer screening with iBiopsy AI-based software as medical device"

Session : AI Showcase Theater

Date : 27 novembre 2022

Heure : 11h30 min - 11h45 min CST

Lieu : South Hall Level 3, AI showcase theater

Poster scientifique virtuel : "Discordance rates on primary tumor assessment between Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) readers in advanced or metastatic esophageal cancer applying RECIST 1.1 criteria"

Session : W5B-SPGI

Date : 30 novembre 2022

Heure : 12h45 min - 13h15 min CST

Lieu : East Level 3, Learning Center - GI DPS

Présentation scientifique : "Development of an AI/ML Tech Based Pulmonary Nodule Malignancy Prediction Model: Application to Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodules and Early-Stage Cancers"

Session : W7-SSIN06-1

Date : 30 novembre 2022

Heure : 15h00 min - 16h00 min CST

Lieu : South Level 4, S404

Les équipes Median seront présentes sur le stand 4849, Level 3 South Hall (AI showcase) pendant toute la durée de l'exposition technique (du 27 au 30 novembre).