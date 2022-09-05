Innate Pharma SA : présentations à suivre
(Boursier.com) — Innate Pharma SA annonce que les présentations suivantes seront développées au congrès annuel de l'ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology), qui se tiendra du 9 au 13 septembre 2022 à Paris.
* A multi-center Phase Ib trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of lacutamab in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma that express KIR3DL2
- Abstract : 647TiP
- Type de session : Trial In Progress Poster
- Titre de la session : Haematological malignancies
- Date de la session : dimanche 11 septembre 2022
- Présentateur : Marianna Muller, MD, PharmD, Clinical
Development Director (Innate Pharma).
* Présentation orale : Designing multispecific antibodies: ANKET for antigen-specific activation of NK cells
- Type de session : Special session
- Titre de la session : Next frontiers in drug discoveries
- Date et heure : lundi 12 septembre 2022 - 9h05 - 9h20 CEST
- Lieu : 7.3.U - Urval Auditorium
- Présentateur : Eric Vivier, DVM, PhD, Directeur Scientifique (Innate Pharma).
* Présentation orale : Platform study of neoadjuvant durvalumab (D) alone or combined with novel agents in patients (pts) with resectable, early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): pharmacodynamic correlates and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) dynamics in the NeoCOAST study [sponsorisée par AstraZeneca]
- Présentation 929MO
- Type de session : Mini Oral Session
- Titre de la session : Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies
- Date et heure : lundi 12 septembre 2022 - 15h15 CEST
- Lieu : 7.3.O - Orléans Auditorium
- Présentateur : Jonathan Spicer (Montreal, Canada).
Déjà inscrit ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore inscrit? Inscrivez-vous en quelques secondes !