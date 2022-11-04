Innate Pharma : présentations à suivre

(Boursier.com) — Innate Pharma SA a annoncé aujourd'hui que les présentations suivantes seront présentées au 64ème congrès annuel de l'ASH (American Society of Hematology), qui se tiendra du 10 au 13 décembre 2022 à La Nouvelle-Orléans (Etats-Unis).

-Lacutamab in patients with advanced Sezary syndrome: results from an interim analysis of the TELLOMAK phase 2 trial

Abstract : 1631

Session : 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Date et heure : samedi 10 décembre 2022, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Lieu : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Présentateur : Dr Pierluigi Porcu, Director, Division of Medical Oncology and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia

-Scientific Symposia: Antibody-Based NK Cell Engager Therapeutics

Session : Biology and Translation of NK Cells

Date et heure : Saturday December 10th, 2022, 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Lieu : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 293-294

Présentateur : Eric Vivier, DVM, PhD, Directeur Scientifique d'Innate Pharma

-An open-label, first-in-human, dose-escalation study of SAR443579 administered as single agent by intravenous infusion in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) or high-risk myelodysplasia (HR-MDS) (Sanofi)

Abstract : 3329

Session : 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II

Date et heure : dimanche 11 décembre 2022, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Lieu : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Présentateur : Anthony Stein, MD

-The Novel Trifunctional Anti-BCMA NK Cell Engager SAR'514 Has Potent in-Vitro and in-Vivo Anti-Myeloma Effect through Dual NK Cell Engagement (Sanofi)

Abstract : 4486

Session : 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Date et heure : lundi 12 décembre 2022, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Lieu : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Présentateur : Alexandre Tang, Ph.D

Les posters et présentations seront disponibles dans la rubrique Publications du site internet d'Innate Pharma.