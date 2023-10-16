A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Cotation du 16/10/2023 à 11h18 Innate Pharma +2,07% 2,215€
Innate Pharma annonce les abstracts sélectionnés au congrès de l'ESMO 2023

Innate Pharma annonce les abstracts sélectionnés au congrès de l'ESMO 2023

(Boursier.com) — Innate Pharma SA annonce que les abstracts suivants sont sélectionnés pour le congrès de la Société Européenne d'Oncologie Médicale (ESMO) 2023, se tenant du 20 au 24 octobre 2023 à Madrid (Espagne).

Détails des abstracts ESMO :

SAR'579 / IPH6101 (dans le cadre de l'accord de collaboration avec Sanofi)

Présentation no: 823O
Titre de la présentation : Preliminary Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamic (PD) Analysis of the CD123 NK Cell Engager (NKCE) SAR443579 in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML), B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) or High Risk-Myelodysplasia (HR-MDS)
Speaker: Mojca Jongen-Lavrencic (Rotterdam, Netherlands)
Type de session : Session orale : Proffered Paper Session / Hematologic Malignancies
Date et heure de la session : dimanche 22.10.2023 16:30 - 18:00 PST.

IPH5201 (collaboration avec AstraZeneca)

Abstract : 1290TiP
Titre de l'abstract : A Phase II multicenter, open label, non-randomized study of neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment with IPH5201 and durvalumab in patients with resectable, early-stage (II to IIIA) non-small cell lung cancer (MATISSE)
Présentateur : Fabrice Barlesi (Villejuif, France)
Type de session : Session poster : NSCLC, early stage
Date d'affichage du poster sur site : samedi 21.10.2023.

Monalizumab (collaboration avec AstraZeneca ; étude à l'initiative de l'investigateur)

Abstract : 935P
Titre de l'abstract : A phase II study of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic (RM) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN): results of the I2 cohort of the EORTC-HNCG-1559 trial (UPSTREAM).
Présentateur : Rachel Galot (Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Belgium)
Type de session : Session poster : Head and neck cancers, excl. thyroid
Date d'affichage du poster sur site : dimanche 22.10.2023.

Monalizumab (collaboration avec AstraZeneca)

Présentation no: 854O
Titre de la présentation : INTERLINK-1: Phase 3 study of cetuximab (CTX) ± monalizumab (M) in participants (pts) with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) with disease progression on/after platinum chemotherapy (CT) and previously treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)
Présentateur : Jérôme Fayette (Lyon, France)
Type de session : Session orale : Proffered Paper Session / Head and neck cancer
Date et heure de la session : lundi 23.10.2023 08:30 - 10:00 PST.

