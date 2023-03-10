GenSight Biologics : programme à suivre

(Boursier.com) — GenSight Biologics, société dédiée développement à thérapies géniques neurodégénératives rétine système central, aujourd'hui société présentera données LUMEVOQ conférences médicales 2023 :

North American Neuro Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) 49th Annual Meeting

11-16 2023 Orlando, Etats-Unis.

Présentation : "Use Leber programs".

Type présentation : Poster

Présentateur : Dr Catherine Vignal, Centre Hospitalier National D'Ophtalmologie Quinze-Vingts, Paris, France

Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)

Salle: National Ballroom

Présentation : "Treatment m.11778GA MT-ND4 LHON patients: RESTORE study".

Type présentation : Poster

Présentateur : Dr Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, PhD, University Cambridge, Royaume-Uni RESTORE

Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)

Salle : National Ballroom

Présentation : "Indirect m.11778GA MT-ND4 Leber patients".

Type présentation : Poster

Présentateur : Dr Mark L. Moster, Wills Eye Hospital Université Thomas Jefferson, Philadelphie, Etats-Unis

Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)

Salle : National Ballroom

Présentation: "Bilateral AAV2 LHON: analyses".

Type présentation : Orale

Présentateur : Dr Alfredo A. Sadun, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School Medicine, Los Angeles, Etats-Unis

Horaire : 14 2023 à 10h15 (heure locale)

Salle : International Ballroom I-II

The American Academy Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

22 27 2023 Boston, Etats-Unis.

Présentation : "Indirect m.11778GA MT-ND4 Leber patients".

Type présentation : Orale

Présentateur : Dr Nancy J. Newman, Emory University School Medicine, Atlanta, Etats-Unis, Investigatrice REFLECT

Horaire : 24 2023 à 11h51 (heure locale)

Présentation: "Long-term m.11778GA MT-ND4-LHON therapy: RESTORE study".

Type présentation : Orale

Présentateur : Dr Valérie Biousse, Emory University School Medicine, Atlanta, Etats-Unis

Horaire : 24 2023 à 12h03 (heure locale)

The Association Research Vision Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

23 27 2023 Nouvelle-Orléans, Etats-Unis.

Présentation: "Use Leber programs".

Type présentation : Orale

Présentateur : Dr Chiara La Morgia, PhD, IRCCS Istituto Scienze Neurologiche Bologna, Bologne, Italie

Horaire : 24 2023 à 16h15 (heure locale)

Salle : Room 344

Présentation: "Treatment m.11778GA MT-ND4-LHON patients: the RESTORE study".

Type de présentation : Orale

Présentateur : Dr Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, PhD, University of Cambridge, Royaume-Uni

Horaire : lundi 24 avril 2023 à 16h00 (heure locale)

Salle : Room 344

Présentation : "Histopathological and molecular characterization in ocular post-mortem analyses following AAV2 gene therapy for LHON".

Type de présentation : Poster

Présentateur : Dr Alfredo A. Sadun, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, Etats-Unis

Horaire : mercredi 26 avril, 2023 de 10h30 à 12h30 (heure locale)

Salle : Exhibit Hall, quadrant B, posterboard B0428.