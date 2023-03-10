GenSight Biologics : programme à suivre
(Boursier.com) — GenSight Biologics, société dédiée développement à thérapies géniques neurodégénératives rétine système central, aujourd'hui société présentera données LUMEVOQ conférences médicales 2023 :
North American Neuro Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) 49th Annual Meeting
11-16 2023 Orlando, Etats-Unis.
Présentation : "Use Leber programs".
Type présentation : Poster
Présentateur : Dr Catherine Vignal, Centre Hospitalier National D'Ophtalmologie Quinze-Vingts, Paris, France
Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)
Salle: National Ballroom
Présentation : "Treatment m.11778GA MT-ND4 LHON patients: RESTORE study".
Type présentation : Poster
Présentateur : Dr Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, PhD, University Cambridge, Royaume-Uni RESTORE
Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)
Salle : National Ballroom
Présentation : "Indirect m.11778GA MT-ND4 Leber patients".
Type présentation : Poster
Présentateur : Dr Mark L. Moster, Wills Eye Hospital Université Thomas Jefferson, Philadelphie, Etats-Unis
Horaire : 14 2023 18h00 à 20h30 (heure locale)
Salle : National Ballroom
Présentation: "Bilateral AAV2 LHON: analyses".
Type présentation : Orale
Présentateur : Dr Alfredo A. Sadun, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School Medicine, Los Angeles, Etats-Unis
Horaire : 14 2023 à 10h15 (heure locale)
Salle : International Ballroom I-II
The American Academy Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting
22 27 2023 Boston, Etats-Unis.
Présentation : "Indirect m.11778GA MT-ND4 Leber patients".
Type présentation : Orale
Présentateur : Dr Nancy J. Newman, Emory University School Medicine, Atlanta, Etats-Unis, Investigatrice REFLECT
Horaire : 24 2023 à 11h51 (heure locale)
Présentation: "Long-term m.11778GA MT-ND4-LHON therapy: RESTORE study".
Type présentation : Orale
Présentateur : Dr Valérie Biousse, Emory University School Medicine, Atlanta, Etats-Unis
Horaire : 24 2023 à 12h03 (heure locale)
The Association Research Vision Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
23 27 2023 Nouvelle-Orléans, Etats-Unis.
Présentation: "Use Leber programs".
Type présentation : Orale
Présentateur : Dr Chiara La Morgia, PhD, IRCCS Istituto Scienze Neurologiche Bologna, Bologne, Italie
Horaire : 24 2023 à 16h15 (heure locale)
Salle : Room 344
Présentation: "Treatment m.11778GA MT-ND4-LHON patients: the RESTORE study".
Type de présentation : Orale
Présentateur : Dr Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, PhD, University of Cambridge, Royaume-Uni
Horaire : lundi 24 avril 2023 à 16h00 (heure locale)
Salle : Room 344
Présentation : "Histopathological and molecular characterization in ocular post-mortem analyses following AAV2 gene therapy for LHON".
Type de présentation : Poster
Présentateur : Dr Alfredo A. Sadun, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, Etats-Unis
Horaire : mercredi 26 avril, 2023 de 10h30 à 12h30 (heure locale)
Salle : Exhibit Hall, quadrant B, posterboard B0428.
