Boeing : TAAG commande 4 Dreamliner
(Boursier.com) — TAAG Angola Airlines s'offre le Dreamliner de Boeing. La compagnie africaine a commandé quatre exemplaires du gros-porteur du géant américain. TAAG Angola Airlines exploite actuellement cinq 777-300ER, trois 777-200ER et sept 737-700 vers 12 destinations en Afrique, en Europe, en Amérique du Sud et en Chine.
With its first #Dreamliner order, TAAG Linhas Aereas Angola fleet. ?️?️?️?️ The addition of four 787s opens new routes. Our Commercial Market Outlook forecasts African air traffic growth of 7.4%, the 3rd highest among global regions. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/GTyuCd8hDr >— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes), via Twitter