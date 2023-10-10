A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Cotation du 10/10/2023 à 02h04 Boeing +0,59% 188,490$
Boeing : TAAG commande 4 Dreamliner

Boeing : TAAG commande 4 Dreamliner
Crédit photo © Air Canada

(Boursier.com) — TAAG Angola Airlines s'offre le Dreamliner de Boeing. La compagnie africaine a commandé quatre exemplaires du gros-porteur du géant américain. TAAG Angola Airlines exploite actuellement cinq 777-300ER, trois 777-200ER et sept 737-700 vers 12 destinations en Afrique, en Europe, en Amérique du Sud et en Chine.

