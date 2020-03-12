A la une Fil info Listes/PF Privileges
Abivax : nouvel agenda financier 2020

A.S.

(Boursier.com) — Abivax SA actualise son calendrier de communication financière pour l'année 2020...

- 16 mars : Résultats annuels 2019
- 30 avril : Publication du rapport financier annuel 2019
- 5 juin : Assemblée générale annuelle (10h)
- 24 septembre : Résultats financiers au 30 juin 2020
- 30 septembre : Rapport financier semestriel 2020.

